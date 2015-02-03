ROME Feb 3 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Tuesday that he wanted to help Greece, but said this
didn't mean he would always agree with the new Greek government
led by Alexis Tsipras.
"We want to give Greece a hand, which doesn't mean we'll
always say it is right," Renzi said after meeting Tsipras at his
office in Rome.
Renzi said that he did not discuss details of Greece's plan
to renegotiate its debt repayment programme with creditors. But
he added that Italy would be ready to "listen and discuss" the
proposals Greece brings before European institutions.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Alessandra Galloni)