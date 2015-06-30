ROME, June 30 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras telephoned Italian premier Matteo Renzi on Tuesday, an Italian government source said, as EU authorities made a last-minute offer to salvage a bailout deal with Athens.

Euro zone finance ministers are due to speak later on Tuesday as the clock ticks towards a midnight deadline for the expiration of billions of euros in locked-up bailout funds.

(Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Isla Binnie)