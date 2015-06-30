DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ROME, June 30 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras telephoned Italian premier Matteo Renzi on Tuesday, an Italian government source said, as EU authorities made a last-minute offer to salvage a bailout deal with Athens.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to speak later on Tuesday as the clock ticks towards a midnight deadline for the expiration of billions of euros in locked-up bailout funds.
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Isla Binnie)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.