BRUSSELS Feb 16 Italian Finance Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said he was "not worried" after inconclusive
Eurogroup talks with Greece and said he hoped Athens would
eventually request an extension of its bailout package.
He cautioned, however, that without an agreement before the
programme expires on Feb. 28 then there was a risk of funding
running out and of creating longer term uncertainty.
"I'm not worried," Padoan told reporters. "I am convinced we
will ultimately reach a common ground and a common decision. I
hope the Greek authorities put forward the request for the
extension of the bailout."
If there were no agreement, he said: "There is the problem
that short-term funding will run out and the long-term
perspectives will remain unclear. I hope we can find a shared
solution."
Talk of Greece leaving the euro zone was "out of place", he
said.
