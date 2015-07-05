ROME, July 5 Italy's economy minister said
reforms and investments were the key to sustainable growth in
all countries in Europe, as early vote counts suggested Greece
had voted against austerity on Sunday in a referendum that could
put it on a path to leaving the euro.
"Reforms and investments are the key to get back to
sustainable growth in all countries," Pier Carlo Padoan tweeted.
In two other tweets, Padoan said shared rules across Europe
could guarantee economic growth and employment, and that Italy
would continue to work "for a strong and more integrated
Europe".
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)