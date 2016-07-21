ATHENS, July 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Thursday that easing Greece's fiscal surplus targets is
one of several different ways that the country could achieve a
more sustainable path for its debt, but declined to specify an
alternative target.
"You can do that in a variety of different ways," Lew told a
news conference about how Greece's debt can be more sustainable
and satisfy European lenders and the International Monetary
Fund. "I'm not going to take a hard view on where Greece and
institutions should end up. Except that in the end, it has to
work."
Euro zone lenders are requiring that Athens reach a primary
budget surplus of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2018,
a level that the IMF says is too high and cannot be
realistically achieved.
(Reporting by David Lawder)