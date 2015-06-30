* Austerity caused Greek economy to shrink - Japan economy
* Japan's debt-to-GDP ratio 230 pct vs Greece's 175 pct
* Some analysts say Greece shows Japan should cut debt now
* Japan avoided caps on spending in new fiscal blueprint
By Leika Kihara and Yuko Yoshikawa
TOKYO, June 30 As one of the most indebted
countries in the developed world, the crisis unfolding in Greece
is causing a moment of self-reflection for Japan.
But policymakers and economic advisers in the world's third
biggest economy are not drawing an uncomfortable lesson about
the need for fiscal discipline.
Instead they see Greece's present predicament as a warning
against being too tight with the public purse strings and the
follies of mindless austerity.
"Greece raised taxes and cut spending but as a result has
seen tax revenues fall for three straight years," Japan's
economy minister Akira Amari said last week.
"Greece was doing what it thought was necessary. In fact, it
pulled itself into further suffering with its economy
shrinking".
Japan is a world away from Greece with a huge, competitive
manufacturing industry, its own currency and large savings pool
that allows the government to borrow mainly from domestic
investors.
But the tiny European country still has some resonance for
Japan which, like Greece, has delayed tough fiscal reforms and
pension cuts as lawmakers worried about losing votes.
Japan's debt-to-GDP ratio, at roughly 230 percent, is much
higher than that of Greece's 175 percent and is set to rise due
to the ballooning social welfare costs of its rapidly ageing
society.
Susumu Takahashi, a member of the government's top economic
advisory panel, said the country's first priority should be to
ensure it doesn't kill off a budding economic recovery, rather
than implementing spending cuts like those seen in Greece.
"They didn't get the balance right," he said. "What's most
important for Japan is to get the economy out of the doldrums,"
Takahashi told Reuters on Tuesday.
TIME RUNNING SHORT
Some analysts, however, say the Greek crisis underscores the
importance of curbing Japan's borrowing when the economy is
still in good shape and investors are fully confident in its
ability to repay its debt.
"You get more room for policy flexibility if you get fiscal
reforms done in a short period of time," said Hideo Kumano,
chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"By focusing too much on the current state of the economy,
you risk under-estimating the fiscal risks that may threaten
future growth."
Last week Japan unveiled a blueprint on fiscal reform which,
while advocating limited rises in spending over the coming three
years, avoided setting mandatory caps on spending increases.
It was drafted by the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy,
a panel of key economic ministers, academics and business
executives that maps out the government's long-term strategy on
fiscal and monetary policy.
Takahashi was among those advocating Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's approach of prioritising steps to boost growth rather than
spending cuts, conflicting with the finance ministry, which
traditionally drafts strategies focused on spending caps and tax
hikes.
Still, Takahashi agrees that Japan must make some progress
in enacting fiscal reforms while the Bank of Japan can buy it
time by keeping borrowing costs low with its ultra-loose
monetary policy.
"We enjoy a bonus from low interest rates now. But that will
change when Japan emerges from deflation," he said.
"Once you lose market trust (over the handling of finances),
it's hard to gain it back and could suffer from a jump in
interest rates."
(Editing by Rachel Armstrong)