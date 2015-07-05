TOKYO, July 6 Japan is in close coordination
with other governments on Greece's vote rejecting the terms of
an economic bailout, and is ready to respond as appropriate,
including in financial markets, a senior Japanese official said
on Monday.
"We are communicating closely with overseas authorities,
analysing the information" on the referendum and its aftermath,
the official told Reuters. "We are ready to respond seamlessly,
including in the markets."
The official would not elaborate on what steps the
authorities might take.
The yen rose against the dollar and euro in early trade
after the vote, where Greek citizens rejected European bailout
terms by a wider margin than expected.
Japanese government and Bank of Japan officials were meeting
around 7:30 a.m. Japan time (2030 GMT on Sunday) to discuss the
situation, an official said.
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Additional reporting by
Takashi Umekawa; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Eric
Walsh)