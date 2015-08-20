BRUSSELS Aug 20 The election planned by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras could help increase support in Greece for the third euro zone bailout programme launched on Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's chief-of-staff said.

"Swift elections in Greece can be a way to broaden support for ESM stability support programme just signed by PM Tsipras on behalf of Greece," Martin Selmayr said in a tweet.

After months of negotiations, Tsipras accepted a deal to implement substantial economic reforms in return for loans but has lost the support of some of his own leftist allies. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Angus MacSwan)