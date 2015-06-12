BRIEF-Legg Mason announces appointments to executive committee
* Appoints Frances Cashman, John Kenney, Patricia Lattin to executive committee
ATHENS, June 12 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held talks by telephone with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday to discuss the next steps in negotiations with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal, a government official said on Friday.
No further details were given on the contents of the discussion. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)
* Finning International Inc- to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: