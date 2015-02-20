BRIEF- EOG Resources filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
BERLIN Feb 20 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a German magazine ahead of negotiations with Athens' new government over a bailout programme he expected Greece to stay in the euro.
"I see Greece as a permanent member of the euro family," Juncker said in an advanced copy of an interview in WirtschaftsWoche published on Friday. "A Greek exit won't happen." (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michael Nienaber)
* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share