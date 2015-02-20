BERLIN Feb 20 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a German magazine ahead of negotiations with Athens' new government over a bailout programme he expected Greece to stay in the euro.

"I see Greece as a permanent member of the euro family," Juncker said in an advanced copy of an interview in WirtschaftsWoche published on Friday. "A Greek exit won't happen." (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michael Nienaber)