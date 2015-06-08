KRUEN, Germany, June 8 European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker told German television network ARD
on Monday that he was waiting for Greece to make its
contributions to help the European Union resolve the eurozone
crisis.
"I've always tried to be respectful with Greece," Juncker
said in an interview on the fringes of the G7 summit when asked
if he had lost patience with Greece after a report he declined
to take a call from Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
"What's at stake isn't, as some think, how to deal with the
Greek government. What's at stake is the interests of the Greek
people. And a lot of Greeks aren't doing well because of the
(austerity) programmes.
"So I've always tried to build bridges. But I'm still
waiting for Greece to build its part of the bridge."
When asked what will happen if Greece failed to build "its
part" of the bridge, he said: "Then there won't be a bridge. The
EU or the Eurogroup can't build an never-ending bridge."
Juncker declined on Saturday to take a phone call from
Tsipras because Athens has not yet sent in reform proposals that
it promised for Thursday, an EU official said on Saturday. A
Greek government official denied the report.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)