BRIEF-Quest for Growth reports NAV per share of 10.46 euros on May 31
* NAV PER SHARE ON MAY 31, 2017: EUR 10.46 VERSUS EUR 10.18 ON APRIL 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS May 14 Euro zone finance ministers and officials met in Brussels on Monday for talks on the situation in Greece as well as Spain's banking reforms and budget plans.
For comments after their discussions, click on
TORONTO, June 8 Below are some key quotes from an appearance on Thursday by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins in Ottawa, after the release of the semi-annual Financial System Review.