BRUSSELS, June 26 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he was "quite optimistic but not over-optimistic" of a deal with Greece on a cash-for-reform deal at a crucial meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday.

"Tomorrow is a crucial day not only for Greece but also for the euro area as a whole. I am quite optimistic but not over optimistic," he told a news conference at an EU summit.

"We have made progress ... There is a real chance of concluding an agreement," he said. "This is not a take-or-leave it situation."

European Council President Donald Tusk said there were only three days left to reach a deal. "It is not political blackmail when we repeat day after day that we are very close to this day when the game is over ... This is fact."

(Reporting by Adrian Croft)