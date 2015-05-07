BRUSSELS May 7 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday he would not raise the
possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone, in part at least
due to the effect that would have on financial markets.
Asked during a panel debate in the European Parliament about
the possibility of "Grexit", he replied: "If I were to say that
Grexit was an option, what do you think would happen then on the
financial markets?"
Juncker has in the past ruled out Grexit. Other EU officials
are wary of speculating on the possibility for fear of
triggering a flight of money from Greece that could worsen the
cash crunch which Athens and its creditors are trying to ease.
Juncker said he had spoken about Greece with European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday and would later
hold a second call in as many days with Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras. He said talks between Athens and its creditors
were making progress but declined to give details.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)