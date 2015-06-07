FOREX-Dollar hits 1-month high vs yen as US yields spike on Mnuchin comments
* RBA keeps rates at 1.5 pct as expected, Aussie little affected (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
KRUEN, Germany, June 7 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker accused Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday of distorting proposals by international creditors for a cash-for-reform deal to save Athens from default and urged him to put forward alternative proposals swiftly to allow negotiations this week.
Juncker voiced exasperation with Tsipras, who denounced the lenders' terms as "absurd" in the Greek parliament on Friday, and said that while he considered Tsipras a friend, "in order to remain friends one has to respect some minimum rules".
The EU chief executive said he expected negotiations with Tsipras and other euro zone leaders on the sidelines of an EU-Latin America summit in Brussels starting on Wednesday.
He reaffirmed that a Greek exit from the single currency area was not an option but cautioned that that did not mean he could "pull a rabbit out of a hat" to prevent it.
Asked when the final deadline was for a deal with Greece, which is fast running out of cash and struggling to meet its payment obligations this month, Juncker told a news conference before a G7 summit in Germany: "For sure there will be a deadline." But he gave no date. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Noah Barkin)
* RBA keeps rates at 1.5 pct as expected, Aussie little affected (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.