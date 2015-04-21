VIENNA, April 21 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker urged Greece on Tuesday to step up efforts
to strike a deal with its international creditors, warning that
talks had not reached a stage at which they could come to a
quick positive end.
"We are absolutely not satisfied with the course of talks so
far. There is urgent need for greater efforts on the Greek side
to be able to conclude this matter in our mutual interests," he
told reporters during a visit to Vienna.
"The intensity of talks has increased in the past four or
five days but is not yet at the maturity needed to be able to
reach a quick conclusion."
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)