BRUSSELS, July 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet members of Greece's opposition parties on Thursday and on Friday in Brussels as all sides seek a weekend deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy.

"President Juncker will meet later today, I believe at 2:30, a delegation by the opposition party New Democracy," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular briefing.

"I can also confirm that tomorrow, at 10:30, the president has agreed to welcome here ... Stavros Theodorakis, the president of To Potami (River) party." (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy, editing by Robin Emmott)