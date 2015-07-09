BRUSSELS, July 9 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker will meet members of Greece's opposition
parties on Thursday and on Friday in Brussels as all sides seek
a weekend deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy.
"President Juncker will meet later today, I believe at 2:30,
a delegation by the opposition party New Democracy," Commission
spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular briefing.
"I can also confirm that tomorrow, at 10:30, the president
has agreed to welcome here ... Stavros Theodorakis, the
president of To Potami (River) party."
(Reporting by Alexander Saeedy, editing by Robin Emmott)