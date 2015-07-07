Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
BRUSSELS, July 7 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament on Tuesday that the Greek government must come forward with proposals to resolve its debt crisis.
"The ball is now in the court of the Greek government," he said ahead of a euro zone summit in Brussels later in the day.
He said he continued to oppose those who called for Greece to be forced out of the euro but also criticised the Athens authorities for some of their rhetoric, including what he said were accusations that the EU executive were "terrorists". (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
