GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
BRUSSELS, June 4 There has been some progress in talks with Greece on more funding in exchange for reforms, but not enough, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.
Juncker met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem for late night talks on Wednesday to bring closer an agreement on what reforms the nearly-broke Athens government must implement to get more funding from international creditors.
"We made some progress last night, not sufficient," Juncker told a seminar of the European Political Strategy Centre.
He noted that other institutions representing international creditors of Greece -- the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- were not present at the meeting.
He said he had spoken on Greece earlier on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and would soon speak with French President Francois Hollande. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Road Transport Min