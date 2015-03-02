HIGHLIGHTS-French presidential election at 0045 GMT
May 8 Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron has been elected French president by a wider than expected margin after defeating far-right Marine Le Pen with about 66 percent of the votes.
BERLIN, March 2 There are no talks about a third bailout for Greece, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters in Berlin on Monday after Spain's economy minister said euro zone nations are discussing a third bailout worth 30 to 50 billion euros.
"There are no talks about that," Juncker said when asked on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin about reports of a third bailout.
Speaking at an event earlier on Monday in Pamplona, in northern Spain, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos had said the new rescue plan would set more flexible conditions for Greece, which had no alternative other than European support.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras used a televised address on Friday to deny his country would need another international programme. "Some have bet on a third bailout, on the possibility of a third bailout in June. I'm very sorry but once again we will disappoint them," Tsipras said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)
AUSTIN, Texas, May 7 Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed into law on Sunday a measure to punish "sanctuary cities," despite a plea from police chiefs of the state's biggest cities to halt the bill they said would hinder their ability to fight crime.