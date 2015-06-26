CANADA STOCKS-Weakness in oil prices weighs on TSX futures
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
ATHENS, June 27 Greece's right-wing Independent Greeks party will urge voters to reject a bailout agreement when they vote in a referendum on July 5, the party's leader said on Saturday.
"Just like in 1940 when Greek people decided to say no to foreign armies, as president of the Independent Greeks party I call for all of the party to participate in this big celebration of democracy called a referendum and to vote 'No' - no to handing away our independence," Panos Kammenos, whose party is the junior partner in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's coalition, told Greek television. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)
TBILISI, May 12 Azerbaijan's biggest bank, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, said in an indicative restructuring plan that its designated financial indebtedness stood at $3.34 billion as of April 18.