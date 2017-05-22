BRUSSELS May 22 The issue of Greek debt relief is more of a political problem, because from an economic point of view Greece does not need it now, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said, noting any debt relief would have to carry strict conditions.

"On possible debt measures for Greece. Still think it's more a political issue, rather than a practical one. Greece does not need this right now," Kazimir said on Twitter.

"Implementation of such debt measures has to be accompanied by strict conditionality ensuring post-programme compliance," he said.

He said euro zone finance ministers could authorise the disbursement of new loans to Athens as soon as all reforms agreed with Greece, called prior actions, are verified by lenders' institutions. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)