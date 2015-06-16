(Corrects that Knot said Greek banks' collateral would be
"problematic" in case of a default, not necessarily unacceptable
to the ECB.)
AMSTERDAM, June 16 Greek banks are solvent and
could withstand some stress but would run into trouble if the
Greek government were to default, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Klaas Knot told the Dutch parliament on
Tuesday.
Knot, who is also the head of the Dutch central bank, told
the finance committee that Greek banks' collateral would become
"problematic" in case of a default.
Greek banks hold a lot of government debt and "that would
become more problematic at the moment that a default actually
takes place", he said.
He stopped short of saying the ECB would no longer accept
it.
Months of negotiations between Greece and its creditors
abruptly ended on Sunday, leaving Athens with about two weeks
before a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) payment to the
International Monetary Fund is due.
News of the breakdown prompted investors to dump Greek
stocks and bonds and on Tuesday briefly pushed European stocks
to their lowest level in four months.
Knot declined to speculate on what a default might mean,
saying only that "a whole bunch of things would happen".
"As long as the default doesn't occur, and as long as there
is perspective for an agreement between creditors and Greece
that would avoid a default, the collateral that we accept will
be valued at the normal value," he said.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; Editing by
Louise Ireland)