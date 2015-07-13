ATHENS, July 13 The strength of the Greek
government's majority is in question and no-one can blame
lawmakers who won't agree to the terms of a cash-for-reforms
deal with the country's creditors, Labour Minister Panos
Skourletis said on Monday.
Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with
near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that
Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they
will open talks on a financial rescue.
"Right now there is an issue of a governmental majority (in
parliament)," Skourletis told state TV ERT. "I cannot easily
blame anyone who cannot say 'yes' to this deal."
"We aren't trying to make this deal look better, and we are
saying it clearly: this deal is not us," he added.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris
Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)