By Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, June 22 Any deal Greece signs with its
creditors to avoid default must be in line with the pledges the
ruling party was elected on in January, the deputy labour
minister said ahead of an emergency summit of European ministers
on Monday.
After months of wrangling that have left Greece on the verge
of bankruptcy, its leftist government submitted last-ditch
proposals for a cash-for-reforms deal over the weekend that were
welcomed by EU officials as a good starting point for talks. The
exact contents of the proposal were not divulged.
But the comments by Deputy Labour Minister Dimitris
Stratoulis underscore the tightrope Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras must walk to reach an agreement that will win over both
the creditors and his own Syriza party.
Syriza stormed to power in January pledging to roll back
years of austerity. A new street protest against the cuts is
planned for Tuesday night.
Greece must repay a 1.6 billion euro loan to the
International Monetary Fund next week and any failure to pay
could threaten its future in the euro zone currency bloc. The
country could also be forced to impose capital controls within
days to stem the outflow of billions of euros from Greek banks.
"I repeat: The deal will either be compatible with the basic
lines of Syriza's election manifesto, or there will be no deal,"
Stratoulis told Antenna television on a morning news show. "The
prime minister is negotiating with this in mind."
Greece will refuse to cut pensions and wages, and rejects
lenders' demands to curb early retirement benefits immediately,
he said, adding that such benefits could be cut at a later date.
Markets rose on Monday, buoyed by the positive reception to
the latest Greek proposal. Adding to the mood music, EU Economic
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he was "convinced" that euro
zone leaders at the an emergency meeting in Brussels would find
a resolution to the Greek crisis.
Stratoulis repeated a government message that austerity had
made Greece's plight worse, and that its creditors would suffer
more than Greece itself if the country were pitched out of the
euro zone.
"So far the lenders have not backed down mainly because if
they had backed down or do back down, they would accept that the
bailout policies destroyed Greece and its people," he said.
"We are not afraid of blackmail, and our priority is the
public interest," he said. "Let's see if there will be a deal
tonight."
