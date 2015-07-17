(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS, July 17 International Monetary Fund
Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday the Fund could
participate in a "complete" package to put the Greek economy
back on track, make its debt sustainable and allow it to get its
funding from financial markets.
Asked on France's Europe 1 whether the IMF would participate
in a third bailout for the country, Lagarde said the Fund wanted
to see a "complete" programme for Greece and listed what that
should involve.
"This complete package has two legs, a Greek leg that
entails an in-depth reform of the Greek economy. That means
holding a budgetary position that is sound and gives the country
solidity; and the second leg is that of the lenders, which
entails supplying finacing and restructuring the debt to ease
its burden," she said.
Lagarde also reaffirmed her view that the country needed
some form of debt relief, arguing that this did not have to be
an outright write-off but could involve measures such as a
significant extension of loan maturities, stretching of
repayment schedules, and reducing interests charged.
Lagarde also said she considered it "probable" that Greek
banks will be able to open as planned on Monday.
(Reporting by Mark John; editing by Dominique Vidalon)