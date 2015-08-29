* Tells Swiss paper restructuring, not forgiveness, needed
* Expects Chinese GDP growth to hold at around 6.6-6.8 pct
ZURICH Aug 29 A form of debt restructuring
rather than outright forgiveness should enable Greece to handle
its "unviable" debt burden, the head of the International
Monetary Fund was quoted as telling a Swiss newspaper.
The IMF has yet to make clear if it will participate in the
third 86-billion-euro ($96 billion) international bailout that
Greece signed up to in early August, having argued in favour of
a partial writedown of a debt burden it considers unsustainable
in its current form.
Greece's euro zone creditors, notably Germany, have ruled
out a writedown but are willing to consider other forms of
restructuring such as a lengthening maturities.
Asked about those differences, IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde told Saturday's edition of Le Temps: "The
debate on cancelling the debt has never been open I don't think
it is necessary to open it if things go well...
"We are talking about extending maturities, reducing rates,
(making) exemptions for a certain period of time. We are not
speaking about cancelling debt."
The interview made no mention of whether the IMF will take
part in the new bailout, which Lagarde has previously said it
will make a decision on by October.
NO CHINESE HARD LANDING?
Turning to China, Lagarde said she expected the country's
economic growth rate to remain close to previous estimates even
if some sort of slowdown was inevitable after its rapid
expansion.
China devalued its yuan currency this month after exports
tumbled in July, spooking global markets worried that a main
driver of growth was running out of steam.
"The slowdown was predictable, predicted, unavoidable,"
Lagarde was quoted as saying.
"We expect that China will have a growth rate of 6.8
percent. It may be a little less." The IMF did not believe
growth would fall to 4 or 4.5 percent, as some foresaw.
Noting that a drop in commodity prices had hit many emerging
markets, she said those economies were "at the centre of our
attention."
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; editing by
John Stonestreet)