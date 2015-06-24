(Corrects to add dropped word "not" in final paragraph,
clarifying Lagarde does not want Greece to leave euro.)
ATHENS, June 24 Greece must present credible
reform plans and they cannot be built only on promises of more
tax revenues, International Monetary Fund chief Christine
Lagarde said in an interview published by French magazine
Challenges on Wednesday.
Lagarde said a Greek economic recovery would require not
only Greek reforms but also steps by European creditors to make
Greece's debt sustainable.
However she said the Greek plan had to be credible.
"You can't build a programme just on the promise of improved
tax collection, as we have heard for the past five years with
very little result," she told the magazine.
Lagarde said she did not want Greece to leave the euro zone
and did not believe in any euro zone "explosion".
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Mackenzie)