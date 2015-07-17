July 17 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis. All times are in GMT.
For Eikon page on the issue, click tmsnrt.rs/1LlrwQw
Friday
1231 - Dozens of Athens residents flee their homes as
wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burn
through woodland around the capital, compounding the problems
facing the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
1156 - German lawmakers give go ahead for the euro zone to
negotiate a third bailout, heeding a warning from Chancellor
Angela Merkel that the alternative was chaos. But 60 member's of
Merkel's conservatives vote against.
1109 - European Council chief Donald Tusk tells Le Monde it
is premature to discuss holding a meeting on Greece's debt but
it cannot be excluded that one will be needed.
1050- Austria's parliament gives its government mandate to
open negotiations on a new bailout for Greece
0956 - Greek banks ready to open on Monday but waiting for
central bank approval, says senior Greek banking source
0938 - German finance ministry spokesman says no deadline
for negotiations on third Greek aid package, talking about at
least weeks
0933 - Greek labour minister Skourletis set to be named as
energy minister, replacing leftist party rebel Lafazanis,
government source says
0930 - German's Schaeuble says debt haircut is ruled out
under European law
0926 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urges
lawmakers to back bailout negotiations, says this is last
attempt to resolve crisis
0846 - German economy minister Gabriel says Greece must
change dramatically to get out of deep crisis
0824 - Merkel says alternative to agreement would be chaos
0817 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "time out" for
Greece was not doable
0619 - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin reaffirms Paris'
view that Greece needs debt relief
0545 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde says Fund
ready to participate in what she calls a "complete" package for
Greece
Thursday
1409 - Greek banks to reopen on Monday after ECB decision to
raise emergency funding: senior banker
1401 - Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says Greek asset sales to
take place over more than three years, generate income for
paying debts off over more than 20 years; 50 billion euro target
for asset fund is "realistic"
- Dijsselbloem seeking 7 bln euros in bridge financing to
enable Greece to repay IMF arrears on Monday
- Broad agreement in Eurogroup that IMF needs to be involved
in new Greek bail-out: Dijsselbloem
1319 - EU'S Juncker says EU finance ministers agree to use
EFSM for 7 bln bridge financing for Greece
1313 - ECB's Draghi says Greek crisis has shown euro zone is
imperfect, fragile
1205 - Greek interior minister Voutsis says snap election
may be held in September or October
1143 - Irish PM expects 7 bln euro Greek bridging loan to be
approved by EU finance ministers after senior officials agree
1041 - European Commission says Greece could get short-term
funds rapidly.
1014 - Spain sells 6.4 billion euros ($7 billion) in bonds
at its biggest auction in over a year, with benchmark yields
falling, helped along by confidence after Greece's bailout vote.
0949 - Finland's parliament gives to Greek bailout
negotiations.
0924 - Timing of agreement on EU bridge loan to Greece may
delay ECB plans to raise Emergency Liquidity Assistance for
Greek banks.
0713 - European shares hit six-week high on news of Greek
parliament vote.
0619 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says he
will submit a request to Germany's parliament to reopen
negotiations on Greece's third bailout with "full conviction",
but still believes a temporary Grexit would perhaps be a better
option.
0614 - Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability
Mechanism, warns of a collapse in the Greek banking system if
the country does not secure a third bailout, saying this would
have consequences for the entire euro zone.
0610 - Greece's approval of a bailout deal overnight could
persuade the European Central Bank to ease its funding squeeze
on Athens as soon as Thursday, the first step in reopening banks
and returning some normality to its stricken economy.
(Compiled by Toby Chopra)