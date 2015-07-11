July 10 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis as European finance ministers gather on Saturday to
decide whether to negotiate a third bailout for Greece after
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won lawmakers' backing for painful
austerity measures. All times are in GMT.
Saturday
1207 - Eurozone finance ministers arrive in Brussels.
Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble says he expects "exceptionally
difficult negotiations". Eurogroup Chairman and Dutch Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem says: "We are still far away."
1111 - A bailout package for Greece needs to include a
reduction in the country's debt burden, French Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron told German daily Die Welt in an interview
published on Saturday.
1001 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on
Saturday have serious doubts about Greece's request for a
bailout and a deal to start negotiating on the basis of Athens'
proposals is far from certain, sources close to the talks say.
0707 - The European Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund have told euro zone governments that
proposals from Greece for a bailout loan are a basis for
negotiation, an EU official says.
0208 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras claimed a strong
mandate to complete negotiations with international creditors
after winning the backing of parliament over a painful new
package of reform measures.
0044 - The Greek parliament voted overwhelmingly on Saturday
in favour of authorizing the left-wing government of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras to negotiate with international
creditors on the basis of a reform programme unveiled this week.
Friday
2231 - The European Commission, European Central Bank and
the International Monetary Fund have given a positive assessment
of the Greek government's request to start negotiations on a new
bailout, a person close to the matter said.
2224 - Greece's third largest political force, the far-right
Golden Dawn party, said it will not back government proposals
submitted to the country's creditors in a race to reach a
cash-for-reforms deal and avert bankruptcy.
2206 - The leader of Greece's main opposition party, New
Democracy, said it would back attempts by the government to seal
a deal with international creditors to stave off financial
meltdown.
2154 - Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended the painful
bailout proposals his leftwing government presented to
parliament, saying they were difficult measures but would help
keep Greece in the euro zone.
2126 - Greece's finance minister pledged to strive for
maximum gains for Greeks in aid talks with lenders, saying a
referendum in which voters rejected creditors' demands had
strengthened their standing in negotiations.
1746 - The White House said it welcomed the latest proposal
by Greece to resolve its debt crisis and that it was something
for Athens' creditors to weigh.
1556 - A Metron Analysis poll shows 84 percent of Greeks
favour keeping the euro, 12 percent would prefer a return to the
drachma, and 45.6 percent would vote for PM Tsipras's Syriza
party if there were parliamentary elections.
1537 - Greece will succeed in transferring bonds currently
held by the ECB to the European Stability Mechanism, a
long-standing demand by Athens, Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos tells parliament.
This would allow Athens to avoid paying the central bank
almost 7 billion euros from maturing bonds due over the next few
weeks. However, it remained unclear how such a transfer would be
possible.
1514 - Greece's banks will need 10-14 billion euros of fresh
capital to keep them afloat and more time before they reopen,
even if a deal is reached with European creditors on Sunday, a
senior Greek banker tells Reuters.
1359 - Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite says Greek
reform proposals submitted to the euro zone appear insufficient:
"It is probably too early to evaluate them because they are
based on old information and it seems those proposals will
really not be enough."
1319 - Greece's main opposition conservatives say they will
back the leftist government of Alexis Tsipras to secure a
cash-for reforms deal with the country's international creditors
that will keep the country within the euro zone.
1315 - Fitch rating agency says an eventual exit from the
euro zone is now the probable outcome for Greece.
1310 - Russian President Vladimir Putin says Greece has not
asked Moscow for aid to overcome its debt problems but says he
hopes the crisis can be resolved soon.
1305 - The European Central Bank's governing council will
likely hold a telephone conference on Monday to discuss
emergency liquidity assistance to Greek banks, a person familiar
with the matter says.
1242 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew says Greece and its
creditors appear to be closer to a deal, adding it is critical
that the debt-stricken country make difficult structural reforms
and adjustments to its cash flow.
1236 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appeals to his
leftist Syriza party's lawmakers to back a tough reforms package
after abruptly offering last-minute concessions to try to save
the country from financial meltdown.
1223 - Greece's latest reform proposals are no basis for
further negotiations on a third bailout programme, a senior
German conservative lawmaker tells Reuters, adding that Greece
would do better to aim for a new start with its own currency.
1214 - Five hardliners in Greece's ruling Syriza party say
dropping out of the euro zone and returning to the drachma is
preferable to a deal with international creditors laced with
austerity and without any provision for debt relief.
1144 - Greek centrist party To Potami says it will back
fiscal reforms submitted in parliament by the leftist government
to secure desperately needed aid from international lenders to
stave off bankruptcy.
1136 - Greece has made some progress in its proposal to
creditors but it is not clear whether that will suffice, says
Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir.
1057 - The chances Greece will leave the euro zone this year
have fallen, according to bookmakers' odds, with one firm saying
the likelihood is now lower than at any time this year.
1045 - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fall
10-15 basis points after Greece sends a package of reform
proposals to its euro zone creditors in a last-ditch attempt to
get new funds and avoid bankruptcy.
1035 - Significant progress is being made towards an
aid-for-reforms deal between Greece and its creditors, Italian
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan says.
1013 - The International Monetary Fund, the European
Commission and the European Central Bank are analysing proposals
submitted by Greece on economic reforms and will deliver their
views by the end of Friday, a European Commission spokesman
says.
0947 - Greece's latest reform proposals show the Athens
government is serious about making efforts to shape up its
economy, a senior lawmaker in Germany's Social Democrats (SPD)
tells Reuters.
0937 - A German government spokesman declines to comment on
the content of Greece's latest reform proposals, and a finance
ministry spokesman says Berlin will not accept any form of debt
reduction for Greece that would lower its real value.
0936 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting on Saturday will
discuss Greece's debt burden and whether it needs some relief as
part of broader talks on whether to grant Athens' request to
negotiate a bailout loan, a senior EU official says.
0929 - A senior EU official says he would be amazed if
European Union leaders overturned any clear decision taken by a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday. The EU
leaders are due to meet on Sunday.
0916 - Euro zone finance ministers will only discuss
bridging finance for Greece to tide it over until a bailout loan
is ready after they have agreed to negotiate such a medium-term
loan, a senior EU official says.
0905 - Greece's latest reform proposals are a good basis for
negotiation and mark an important step forward, Axel Schaefer, a
senior lawmaker in Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), says.
0900 - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he is
optimistic an aid-for-reforms deal will be reached between
Greece and its creditors and he hopes a quick accord will mean a
meeting of EU leaders planned for Sunday will no longer be
needed.
0900 - Greek industrial output tumbled 4 percent from the
same period a year earlier after a three-month rise, statistics
service ELSTAT says, as political upheaval and deadlocked talks
with creditors hit economic activity.
0852 - Eurogroup chief Jeroen Djisselbloem says a "major
decision" on Greece could be made at the planned meeting of euro
zone finance ministers on Saturday.
0817 - French President Francois Hollande says negotiations
between Greece and its international creditors must resume with
the aim of reaching a deal after the country came up with
"serious and credible" proposals.
0801 - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron says he is
reasonably optimistic that Greece will reach an aid-for-reforms
deal with its creditors.
0739 - Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says new Greek
proposals setting out economic reforms Athens will undertake in
the next three years appear to provide a basis for discussing a
new bailout loan.
0717 - A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
party says he has trouble trusting Greece's latest proposals to
its euro zone creditors as the country last week decisively
rejected the austerity measures in a referendum.
0647 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has appealed to
his Syriza lawmakers to back a fiscal plan in return for aid
from creditors, a government official says.
0626 - Latvian Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma tells
German radio she would not agree to a proposal for Greece that
included a debt writedown.
0534 - Greek Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis says he is
optimistic the country can clinch a "good agreement" on terms of
a bailout package submitted to creditors on Thursday night.
0505 - The Greek parliament will give the government a
mandate to negotiate with creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal,
the parliamentary spokesman of the ruling Syriza party says.
(Compiled by Mark Trevelyan and Ken Wills)