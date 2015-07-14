July 13 Following is the latest news on Greece's
debt crisis, as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras races to meet the
terms of an unpopular bailout deal. All times
are in GMT.
Tuesday
1701 - White House says President Obama has spoken to
European leaders and welcomed the Greek deal as a positive step.
1609 - Greek finance ministry submits to parliament a bill,
required under Monday's deal with lenders, that Prime Minister
Tsipras must get adopted by Wednesday night. Among other
measures, it regulates pension reform and increases in value
added tax.
1523 - Greece says it has received three bids for deep sea
oil and gas drilling in western Greece and south of the island
of Crete.
1503 - Greek PM Tsipras will not resign, and will probably
reshuffle the cabinet after parliament votes on the bailout
package on Wednesday evening, a government official says.
1343 - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says any
adjustment to Greek debt should reflect the IMF's preferred
creditor status.
1321 - Euro zone decision-makers knew of the IMF's latest
analysis of Greek debt sustainability on Saturday, two days
before reaching an agreement on a third bailout for Athens, an
EU official says.
1245 - The European Commission will recommend providing
Greece with bridge financing over the next month through the
European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM), in defiance of
strong British and Czech objections, EU officials say.
1202 - President Francois Hollande uses his annual Bastille
Day message to the French to launch the idea of an elected
assembly for the 19-nation euro zone.
1154 - Tsipras will probably make a cabinet reshuffle on
Wednesday, Greece's economy minister says, as the leftist
government tries to secure backing for a third bailout amid
signs of splits within the ruling party.
1146 - Greece will need debt relief far beyond what euro
zone partners have been prepared to consider due to the
devastation of its economy and banks in the last two weeks, a
confidential study by the International Monetary Fund, seen by
Reuters, shows. It says the alternative for euro zone creditors
is either annual transfers to the Greek budget or "deep upfront
haircuts".
1116 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says it
will take at least four weeks to agree a bailout programme and
until that happens, risks remain. To avoid major problems,
short-term financing must be in place by Monday. Schaeuble says
some in the German government would have preferred a temporary
Greek exit from the euro zone.
1114 - The head of Greek opposition party To Potami says his
group will support PM Tsipras' bailout deal in parliament but
rules out joining a government led by the leftist Syriza party.
1045 - The European Stability Mechanism bailout fund will
contribute between 40 and 50 billion euros ($44-1-55.1 billion)
to a three-year package for Greece to cover financing needs of
82 to 86 billion euros, a European official says.
0950 - Greece may have avoided crashing out of the euro for
now by agreeing to creditors' demands for sweeping reforms in
return for cash, but economists are split on whether the deal is
good for either party or even if 'Grexit' is off the table. A
Reuters poll of nearly 60 economists conducted in the 24 hours
after news of the agreement broke showed they were skeptical
whether the deal was good for both Greece and Europe.
0934 - Bank of England's Carney says deal has "big execution
risks", will require Herculean efforts on all sides, debt not
sustainable in current form. Way deal was reached underscores
euro zone's institutional shortcomings.
0902 - Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann says a deal with
international creditors to stave off bankruptcy gives Athens a
chance but a Greek exit from the euro zone is still possible.
0833 - Euro zone finance ministers will hold a telephone
conference to discuss Greek bridge financing on Wednesday,
Austria's finance minister says.
0814 - The junior coalition partner of Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras - the right-wing Independent Greeks - pledged to
continue support for the government but indicated it would only
vote for bailout measures agreed before last weekend's summit in
Brussels.
0812 - Greece made an 85 million euro ($93.5 million)
payment on a yen-denominated bond maturing on Tuesday, a
government official told Reuters, averting a default on
government debt held by private investors.
0722 - German Bund yields dipped on Tuesday as financial
markets remained wary of the hurdles Greece needs to clear to
receive vital financial aid from the euro zone.
0706 - Greece's parliament will pass legislation required
for a new financial aid package from Europe's rescue fund
despite dissenting views from some ruling party deputies, the
country's interior minister says.
0655 - British finance minister George Osborne has ruled out
any financial involvement in a fresh bailout for Greece after
suggestions that a mechanism backed by the whole European Union
could provide bridge financing for Athens.
0548 - The junior partner in Greece's ruling coalition will
continue to support the government but there are limits to its
support, a party spokeswoman says. The spokeswoman of the
Independent Greeks Marina Chrysoveloni also rules out joining a
coalition government with two opposition parties.
0528 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble suggested
in discussions with other euro zone finance ministers that
Greece could issue IOUs as a means of interim financing, German
newspaper Handelsblatt cited participants as saying.
0047 - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he would keep
watch on markets as the Greek situation remains uncertain until
the country's parliament passes necessary legislation by
Wednesday night to open negotiations needed for a bailout.
Monday
1845 - A multi-billion euro recapitalisation of Greece's
banks will help protect savers' deposits, Greek Economy Minister
George Stathakis says, after Athens agreed a deal that could
lead to a fresh bailout from international creditors.
1807 - The White House said on Monday the United States
welcomed the deal reached between Greece and its creditors,
calling it "credible step" that would include difficult
structural reforms by Greece.
1737 - Greek banks will remain shut through to July 15
inclusive, the Finance Ministry confirms, extending a two-week
shutdown of the nation's banks.
1706 - Fitch says Greek deal may help sovereign liquidity,
big risks remain
1638 - Rating agency Moody's says Greece's rock-bottom
credit rating is unlikely to be raised any time soon, despite
Greece agreeing terms on Monday for a third euro zone bailout.
1625 - A third bailout for Greece is likely to take around
four weeks to negotiate, euro zone officials say following a
meeting of finance ministers, and a green light for talks could
come on Friday.
1234 - Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian tells CNBC that markets
should be prepared for "uncertain and messy implementation" of
Greek deal
1218 - Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says ministers will look
into bridge financing for Greece
1207 - The Greek debt deal is good news for the bloc and
strengthens the euro, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says
1203 - German CDU's Tauber says Bundestag vote on Greece
likely to happen on Friday
1157- German CDU secretary general Tauber expects German
conservative parliamentary faction to back Merkel
1157 - ECB leaves emergency funding cap for Greek banks
unchanged, banking source says
1148- Greek finance ministry official says bank holiday will
be extended, won't say for how long
1124 - German government spokesman says once Greek
parliament votes on deal, German lawmakers can be recalled for
extraordinary meeting
1106 - German foreign minister Steinmeier says difficult
steps ahead, up to Greece to show they are ready to take the
necessary steps
1038 - Germany's Gabriel expects Greek government and those
European parliaments that need to will back deal
1035 - German vice-chancellor Gabriel says with Greece deal,
Europe has avoided a split
1028 - British PM Cameron glad agreement on Greece reached,
but does not underestimate challenge of implementing it,
spokeswoman says
0921 - German foreign minister Steinmeier says Greece must
rebuild trust quickly, still difficult steps to take
0853 - The European Central Bank is seen holding Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (ELA) steady to Greek banks when its
Governing Council of policy-setters talk by phone on Monday,
people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
0805- Finnish PM says government to "carefully evaluate if
new Greek proposal is sufficient for ESM negotiations"
0748 - Greek PM says burden will also fall on those who did
not pay during crisis, radical reforms needed to get rid of old
oligarchy.
0744 - Greek PM says managed to restructure debt, secure
medium term financing, in growth package worth 35 billion euros.
Greece sends a message of dignity to Europe.
0743 - Greek PM says fought tough battle, averted extreme
plans by conservative circles in Europe for financial choking
and banking system collapse
0738 - Austria's Faymann says Tsipras relented and accepted
IMF involvement in new bailout
0723 - Germany's Merkel says will recommend deal to
parliament "with full conviction", Greece will apply for further
IMF programme
0717 - Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says 25 billion euros to be
used to recapitalise Greek banks, Greek asset fund targeted at
50 billion euros
0712 - EU's Juncker says there will be no Grexit, satisfied
with deal
0711 - EU's Tusk says finance ministers will urgently
discuss bridge finance, other parliaments must agree
0705 - Austria's Faymann says deal positive result for
social cohesion, but will be very difficult to implement
agreement. No deadline for Greek privatisation.
0656 - Euro zone leaders reached a unanimous agreement after
all-night talks in Brussels to move forward with a bailout loan
for Greece, European Council President Donald Tusk said on
Monday. "Euro summit has unanimously reached agreement. All
ready to go for ESM programme for Greece with serious reforms
and financial support," Tusk tweeted.
0640 - Euro zone leaders at a marathon emergency summit on
Greece have reached agreement, officials said. "Agreement," said
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel in a one-word tweet. The
Cyprus government spokesman tweeted: "Seems we have a deal."
