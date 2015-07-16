July 16 Following is the latest news on Greece's debt crisis. All times are in GMT.

For Eikon page on the issue, click tmsnrt.rs/1LlrwQw

Thursday

1409 - Greek banks to reopen on Monday after ECB decision to raise emergency funding: senior banker

1401 - Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says Greek asset sales to take place over more than three years, generate income for paying debts off over more than 20 years; 50 billion euro target for asset fund is "realistic"

- Dijsselbloem seeking 7 bln euros in bridge financing to enable Greece to repay IMF arrears on Monday

- Broad agreement in Eurogroup that IMF needs to be involved in new Greek bail-out: Dijsselbloem

1319 - EU'S Juncker says EU finance ministers agree to use EFSM for 7 bln bridge financing for Greece

1313 - ECB's Draghi says Greek crisis has shown euro zone is imperfect, fragile

1205 - Greek interior minister Voutsis says snap election may be held in September or October

1143 - Irish PM expects 7 bln euro Greek bridging loan to be approved by EU finance ministers after senior officials agree

1041 - European Commission says Greece could get short-term funds rapidly.

1014 - Spain sells 6.4 billion euros ($7 billion) in bonds at its biggest auction in over a year, with benchmark yields falling, helped along by confidence after Greece's bailout vote.

0949 - Finland's parliament gives to Greek bailout negotiations.

0924 - Timing of agreement on EU bridge loan to Greece may delay ECB plans to raise Emergency Liquidity Assistance for Greek banks.

0713 - European shares hit six-week high on news of Greek parliament vote.

0619 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says he will submit a request to Germany's parliament to reopen negotiations on Greece's third bailout with "full conviction", but still believes a temporary Grexit would perhaps be a better option.

0614 - Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism, warns of a collapse in the Greek banking system if the country does not secure a third bailout, saying this would have consequences for the entire euro zone.

0610 - Greece's approval of a bailout deal overnight could persuade the European Central Bank to ease its funding squeeze on Athens as soon as Thursday, the first step in reopening banks and returning some normality to its stricken economy.

Wednesday

2339 - Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said he would quit if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought his resignation, after he and other members of the left-wing Syriza party rejected or abstained from voting for a crucial reforms package approved by parliament to stave off bankruptcy.

2253 - The Greek parliament passed a sweeping package of austerity measures demanded by European partners as the price for opening talks on a multibillion-euro bailout package needed to keep the near-bankrupt country in the euro zone.

2236 - Tsipras repeated his sceptical assessment of the austerity measures imposed by lenders in return for opening talks on a new bailout, saying Greece needed to restructure its massive public debt.

2218 - Greek Prime Minister Tsipras makes a final appeal to parliament for support of the tough package of bailout measures imposed by European partners, telling lawmakers there was no alternative, even though he disagreed with the measures.

1833 - Greek anti-establishment protesters threw dozens of petrol bombs at police in front of parliament ahead of a key vote on a bailout deal, in some of the most serious violence in over two years.

1824 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called the country's president ahead of Wednesday's parliamentary vote on austerity measures demanded by creditors in return for financial aid, Mega TV said, without providing details of their conversation.

1744 - France's parliament overwhelmingly backed a new bailout plan for Greece, with mainstream conservatives voting with President Francois Hollande's ruling Socialists en masse despite sharp criticism of the way he handled the frantic talks.

1637 - Italian yields hit six-week lows in a broad rally across euro zone bond markets as investors bet on Greek lawmakers passing a set of EU-prescribed austerity measures to secure a new bailout.

1630 - Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis tells parliament Greece's rescue deal is like the Versailles treaty which forced crushing reparations on Germany after World War One and led to the rise of Adolf Hitler.

1535 - Commission proposing ways to specifically ring-fence Britain from any risk: UK treasury source.

1515 - Czech finance minister Babis says EFSM bridging loan to Greece acceptable if it comes with legally binding guarantees.

1510 - Portugal's prime minister: Greece must take ownership of bailout plan for it to succeed.

1226 - Swedish finance minister: parliament would need to discuss possible use of EFSM for Greek bridging loan; more positive response if loan comes with repayment guarantees.

1153 - German spokesman says fiscal, structural reforms, growth can achieve Greek debt sustainability; says extending debt maturities is an option but there must not be a haircut via the back door.

1123 - German spokesman says leaders knew of IMF assessment at weekend: says talks on short-term liquidity for Greece are ongoing; one option is for Greek government to issue IOUs for domestic payments

1104 - UK's Cameron says IMF is right about Greek debt relief, but it is not for Britain to bail out a euro zone country

1035 - EU working on guarantees, collateral to ensure non-euro states do not lose money in any bridge finance to Greece -Dombrovskis

1027 - EU's Dombrovskis says EFSM best for short-term Greek financing; working on ways to protect non-euro zone states

1016 - Greek deputy finance minister Valavani tells Tsipras she is resigning from the government.

1013 - UK official says Britain wants to be constructive on bridge finance for Greece, needs guarantees for taxpayers

0946 - Greek energy minister Lafazanis says he won't vote this evening for measures demanded for third bailout.

0856 - European Commission proposes a 7 billion euro bridge financing loan to Greece for this month if Athens adopts agreed set of reforms.

0844 - European Commission says uncontrolled Greek collapse would create significant doubts about the integrity of the euro zone.

0806 - Greece's parliament speaker, Zoe Constantopoulo, speaking as a member of the ruling party, urges lawmakers not to agree to the austerity package, calling it "blackmail".

(Compiled by Jeremy Gaunt/Louise Ireland)