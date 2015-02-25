ATHENS Feb 25 Greece will not cancel
privatisations that have already been done but the law allows
the government to change the terms of sales that are underway
and examine their legality, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis
said on Wednesday.
Earlier, Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said Greece
would not go ahead with privatising its dominant electricity
utility PPC or power grid operator ADMIE, despite
promising its creditors not to halt sales that are underway.
"We will not change the privatisations that have already
been done," Varoufakis he told Real FM radio.
"With the privatisations that are ongoing, the Greek
government can implement the law and change some terms, and also
examine the legality."
(reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Costas Pitas; editing by
David Stamp)