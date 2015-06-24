RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
ATHENS, June 24 A lawmaker in Greece's junior coalition partner said on Wednesday their party would not support any cash-for-reforms deal with international creditors without explicit reference to a debt write-down.
"It is a prerequisite for any agreement that it be combined with a clear commitment for debt relief," Marina Chrissoveloni, parliamentary spokeswoman of the right-wing Independent Greeks party told Greece's Mega TV.
The party has 13 MPs in the governing coalition with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' left-wing Syriza party. The government has an overall majority of 162 seats in the 300-seat parliament.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.