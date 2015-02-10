(Changes Europe 1 to France Inter radio)
PARIS Feb 10 Matthieu Pigasse, head of
investment bank Lazard in Paris which is advising the Greek
government on its debt restructuring, said on Tuesday the troika
imposing austerity on Greece was totally mistaken and had driven
the country's economy into a wall.
"I think that the policies conducted by the troika
(International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and European
Commission) are mistaken and have driven Greece into a wall and
may yet drive Europe into a wall," Pigasse told France Inter
radio. "Yes I think the troika had it all wrong."
Pigasse also repeated that a restructuring of Greek debt was
inevitable and that the country's total debt load should be
reduced by some 100 billion euros ($113.28 billion) to allow it
to return to an "acceptable" debt to GDP ratio.
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Callus)