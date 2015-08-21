* New party to fight bailout, seek bank nationalisation
By Karolina Tagaris and David Stamp
ATHENS, Aug 21 Veteran Greek leftist Panagiotis
Lafazanis parted ways with his old comrade Alexis Tsipras on
Friday, founding a new party dedicated to finishing off the
country's bailout before the bailout finishes off the country.
Lafazanis has led a group of dissident lawmakers in
splitting from the outgoing prime minister's Syriza party to
contest a snap election which is expected next month.
With a founding membership of 25 lawmakers, the Popular
Unity party immediately becomes the third biggest force in
parliament behind the dominant Syriza and conservative
opposition New Democracy.
Lafazanis, a 63-year-old mathematician who cut his political
teeth in the struggle to oust Greece's military rulers four
decades ago, said Popular Unity aimed to restore wages and
pensions cut during five years of austerity policies demanded by
Greece's foreign creditors.
It would also reject new taxes and support nationalising the
banks, producing a strong investment plan and redistributing
wealth in the country.
On top of all that, Greece's huge debt burden has to be
eased. "The country cannot breathe and stand on its feet unless
a big part of the debt is cancelled," he told a news conference
to launch the party.
Tsipras resigned on Thursday after the Syriza rebels refused
to back the new bailout programme, forcing him to rely on the
opposition to get the legislation through parliament last week.
Faced with a national financial collapse, Tsipras had to
agree to impose a new wave of austerity and reform policies to
secure the 86 billion euros ($97 billion) in bailout loans, soon
after Greeks had overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer from
the euro zone and IMF in a referendum.
So far, the 25 lawmakers are dwarfed by Syriza's
parliamentary group, which numbered 149 in the 300 seat chamber
before the split.
REFERENDUM GUIDE
Opinion polls have yet to show how much support Popular
Unity commands but Lafazanis said the referendum result would be
a good guide.
"We will continue to express the spirit and substance of the
62 percent who voted 'no' to bailouts and a big 'yes' to an
independent, sovereign, progressive and just Greece," he said.
Greece suffered a depression under policies dictated by the
creditors, with a quarter wiped off economic output leaving one
in four workers without a job.
"The country cannot take more bailouts. We will either
finish off the bailouts, or the bailouts will finish off Greece
and the Greek people," said Lafazanis.
Bespectacled and bearded, Lafazanis was never one of
Tsipras's closest colleagues. However, he got the energy
portfolio as the prime minister tried to balance the various
factions after Syriza's dominant election victory in January - a
job he held until his dismissal last month for rebelling.
While Lafazanis is more than 20 years older than Tsipras,
they have had similar careers in left-wing politics. Both
emerged from the Communist Party to join Synaspismos - Lafazanis
was a founding member - a party which eventually merged into
Syriza, a coalition of the radical left.
Lafazanis was first elected to parliament in 2000, but his
activism goes back to the student struggle against the military
junta that ruled Greece from 1967 till its overthrow and the
restoration of democracy in 1974.
Lafazanis described the new party as the "last consistently
anti-bailout voice". In fact it shares this distinction with the
Communist KKE party and Golden Dawn, an ultra-right group.
Neither is he alone in seeking debt relief, a cause championed
even by the IMF.
Ironically, his wish to take the banks out of private hands
has taken a step towards fulfilment under the bailout
programmes. Following recapitalisations, private shareholders
hold only minority stakes in three of the four major lenders.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, an independent body,
is expected to end up with controlling stakes in all four once
another recapitalisation is carried out under the new bailout by
the end of the year. The aim however, is to return the banks
eventually to the private sector.
