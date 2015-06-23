* Greek PM to struggle to sell concessions to his party
* Dissenters includes Syriza's far-left "Left Platform"
* Handful of independent Syriza figures also pose threat
By Deepa Babington
ATHENS, June 23 Word of concessions by Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels had barely reached
Athens on Monday when one of his own party's lawmakers, Yannis
Michelogiannakis, had already decried them as a "tombstone" for
Greece.
"How can you cut a deal that will increase suicides and make
people poorer?" he told Greek television late on Monday, hours
after Tsipras presented new proposals to European creditors
under the threat of a banking collapse and a default.
Michelogiannakis, a former Socialist and doctor who made
headlines by joining Syrian refugees on a hunger strike, is just
one of several mavericks in Tsipras's ruling Syriza party who
could buck the party line and vote in parliament against a
painful deal to keep Greece afloat and in the euro zone.
Syriza is a vocal amalgam of leftists of all stripes, from
former Socialists to Communists and anti-establishment voices.
Its 149 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber include potential
dissenters, from independents like Michelogiannakis, to a
prominent far left faction called the "Left Platform".
Given the extent of concessions made by Tsipras - a U-turn
from pledges not to impose tax hikes or hurt pensions - a loud
outcry from dissenters could prove as much of a challenge for
him to face down as the creditors he has been battling.
Whether the dissenters can wreck a deal remains to be seen.
Syriza officials privately say that whatever their rhetoric, if
Tsipras reaches an agreement with creditors most lawmakers from
his party will ultimately back it to prevent the collapse of the
country's first radical leftist government.
Party officials say members can express their views freely
but are expected to vote the party line or resign their seats in
parliament and let the party name replacements.
But Costas Panagopoulos of ALCO pollsters estimates that
5-10 independent-minded Syriza figures like Michelogiannakis
could still vote against a deal in parliament. That would put
pressure on the bigger far-leftist camp to follow suit.
"We're talking about a serious problem here," he said. "It
is difficult to pass the deal through parliament without losses.
If the prime minister feels those losses will be significant
then there's a strong possibility he could step back."
"DEBT TRUTH"
One figure who could spell trouble for Tsipras is the
high-profile parliament speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou, who set up
a "debt truth" committee which this month declared that Greece's
debt was "illegal, illegitimate, and odious".
A lawyer and activist, she also set up a parliamentary
committee to push for World War II reparations from Germany.
There is no formal membership list for Syriza's Left
Platform faction, but it is believed to command around 20-30
lawmakers, enough to split the party if they rebel.
The faction's leader is 63-year-old Panagiotis Lafazanis, a
veteran Communist who has already visited Russia three times
since January to boost ties with Moscow and is fond of calling
Greece a "colony" of "ruthless imperialists".
A mathematician by training, Lafazanis cut his teeth in
politics as a member of the Communist party in his student days
and took part in the anti-junta movement in the 1970s.
Named energy minister by Tsipras, he quickly showed his
independent streak, pledging to scrap two major asset sales in
the energy sector days after Greece promised its lenders it
would not make unilateral moves.
He has said a Greek exit from the euro is not a taboo and
accused Greece's creditors of using the most "Machiavellian
tactics that the history of colonialism has produced."
Lawmakers close to him include Dimitris Stratoulis - a
veteran unionist who is now deputy labour minister. He has been
one of the most strident opponents of pension cuts demanded by
lenders, saying "they want to subdue, to crush any resistance
from the left, anti-bailout government against their policies of
never ending austerity in Europe."
Costas Lapavitsas, a 54-year-old economics professor and
Japan expert who gave up an academic career in Britain to join
the Greek parliament for Syriza, has helped make the case that
there are prices that would be too high for Greece to pay to
keep the euro.
He dismisses the portrayal of those sharing his views as
"wide-eyed people shouting slogans".
"We're not what people imagine - wild and crazy leftists,"
Lapavitsas told Reuters in an interview this month.
