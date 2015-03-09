BRUSSELS, March 9 A technical team from Greece will open talks about economic reforms this week with experts from its international lenders, the European Union, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, EU officials said.

"They are planning to meet in Brussels on Wednesday," said one EU official after euro zone finance ministers held only a brief discussion on Monday about Greece's financial problems and reform efforts. A Greek official confirmed the date.

Ministers have been pressing Athens' new leftist government, which jad vowed to end austerity and stop cooperating with the so-called "troika" of lenders, to engage in detailed talks on completing its EU/IMF bailout programme. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Tom Koerkemeier; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Paul Taylor)