BRUSSELS, March 9 Finance experts from Greece
will open talks about economic reforms on Wednesday with
officials from its international lenders, the European Union,
the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund,
EU ministers said.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers on Monday, said the technical talks would be
based in Brussels but that the experts would work in parallel
with teams from the three institutions in Athens as required.
The new Greek government, keen to show voters it is keeping
a promise not to work with the detested "troika" of foreign
creditors, has been trying to avoid having talks with inspectors
from the three institutions in their own country.
However, EU officials said that it was not practical to
review details of the state of the Greek economy and the
government's finances other than in Athens.
Dijsselbloem said that the international experts in Athens
would work "jointly and together" - apparently rejected a Greek
bid to have the three institutions operate separately to avoid
giving the impression that the troika was still operating.
"The technical people need to go to Greece and see on the
ground the situation," Maltese Finance Minister Edward Scicluna
told reporters after the Eurogroup meeting.
A Greek official confirmed there would be talks on
Wednesday.
Ministers have been pressing Athens' new leftist government,
which had vowed to end austerity and stop cooperating with the
"troika" of lenders, to engage in detailed talks on completing
its EU/IMF bailout programme as a way to unlock more funding.
