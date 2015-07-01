BRUSSELS, July 1 Euro zone finance ministers told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday that they would review his request for a new bailout loan in the light of how Greeks vote on Sunday in the referendum he has called on credit terms.

"We will come back to your request for financial stability support from the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) only after, and on the basis of the outcome of, the referendum," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch Finance Minister who chairs the Eurogroup of his euro zone peers, wrote to Tsipras.

The ministers had held a conference call earlier in the evening and decided not to resume talks with Athens until the referendum, in which Tsipras has called on voters to reject a previous offer by creditors, has delivered its result. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Barbara Lewis)