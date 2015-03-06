By Alastair Macdonald
| BRUSSELS, March 6
BRUSSELS, March 6 Greece asked euro zone
countries on Friday for an immediate start of technical talks
with international creditors on the first batch of reforms that
would help conclude its current bailout programme and allow the
disbursement of more loans.
The request marks a softening of Greece's stance. Until now,
it has rejected talks with the three institutions that have
supervised it so far -- the European Central Bank, European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund -- on
implementing reforms.
But Greece, which faces loan repayments over the coming
weeks and months, is running out of cash and needs more euro
zone credit to avoid bankruptcy.
If it concludes the bailout, which means implementing
reforms the previous government had agreed to, but which the
current government rejects, it could get 1.8 billion euros of
loans remaining from the existing 240 billion-euro bailout.
It would also be eligible to get 1.9 billion euros that the
European Central Bank made in profits on buying Greek bonds. And
Greek banks would again become eligible to finance themselves at
the ECB's open market operations.
"I am now writing to you ... to convey the Greek
government's view that it is necessary to commence immediately
the discussions between our technical team and that of the
institutions," Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a
letter to the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem.
Varoufakis proposed that discussions with the institutions
take place in Brussels -- avoiding the connotation of a loss of
sovereignty that visits to Athens by Troika representatives over
the past five years have had for the Greek public.
Euro zone finance ministers gave the new Greek government
until the end of April to implement the measures that the
previous government has agreed to in exchange for the loans.
After that, Greece will have two months, until the end of
June, to negotiate with the lenders how to finance itself
afterwards.
In the letter, seen by Reuters, Varoufakis said Greece did
not want to wait until April to start such talks.
"In parallel with these discussions concerning the April
deadline" the Greek government want to begin "very soon"
higher-level discussions regarding a possible "follow-up
arrangement".
Varoufakis said in the latter that Greece wanted the new
financing deal to be called a "Contract for Recovery and Growth
of the Greek Economy."
He listed seven reforms that could provide the basis for the
technical talks with the three institutions.
He said Greece wanted to activate an already legislated, but
never created institution -- the Fiscal Council -- to act as an
independent watchdog to monitor government fiscal policy.
He also proposed to introduce spending ceilings for various
levels of government and corrective mechanisms that would kick
in on a quarterly basis if ceilings were breached.
Varoufakis wrote that because Greece had a culture of tax
avoidance, he proposed to hire large numbers of
non-professionals to act as tax inspectors for two months.
The inspectors might be recruited, for example, from among
students, housekeepers and even tourists. They would be wired
for sound and video and would gather evidence against service
providers that avoid taxes.
"The very news that thousands of casual onlookers are
everywhere, bearing audio and video recording equipment on
behalf of the tax authorities, has the capacity to shift
attitudes very quickly," Varoufakis wrote.
Greece also wants to be more realistic about the large tax
debts that its citizens owe the government. The letter assessed
those tax arrears at 76 billion euros, 23.56 billion of which
dated from before 2009.
But only 8.9 billion of the 76 billion could actually be
collected, Varoufakis said, proposing a complex scheme of
reductions and instalments to improve the chances of recouping
as much of the money as possible.
Greece also wants to tax on-line gambling, reduce
bureaucracy and spend money to help the poorest and most
affected by the country's multi-year deep recession.
The letter will be discussed by euro zone finance ministers
at their next meeting on Monday in Brussels.
(Writing By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Larry King)