BRUSSELS, July 1 The Financial Times said on Wednesday Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wrote to international creditors to accept a bailout offer published on June 28, with several conditions.

In the letter, Tsipras asked to keep the VAT discount for Greek islands, delay an increase in the pension age and delay the phasing out of a solidarity grant to pensioners, the paper reported on its website. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robin Emmott)