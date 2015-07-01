(Adds letter seen by Reuters, detail of changes sought)
BRUSSELS, July 1 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has written to international creditors saying Greece
could accept a bailout offer published on June 28 if several
conditions were changed, but Germany said the letter had come
too late and did not go far enough.
In exchange, Athens wants a 29 billion euro loan to cover all
its debt service payments due in the next two years.
In the letter, seen by Reuters, Tsipras asked to keep a
discount on value added tax for Greek islands, stretch out
defence spending cuts and delay the phasing out of an income
supplement to poorer pensioners.
"As you will note, our amendments are concrete and they
fully respect the robustness and credibility of the design of
the overall programme," the leftist Greek leader wrote.
Euro zone finance ministers were due to discuss the Greek
request on a conference call at 1530 GMT, but the initial
reaction from ministers and senior officials was that the letter
contained elements that ministers will find hard to accept.
Although dated June 30, it arrived after the 19 Eurogroup
ministers had ended a conference call on Tuesday evening and the
country's international bailout expired at midnight, when it
defaulted on an IMF repayment, euro zone officials said.
"The Hellenic Republic is prepared to accept this Staff
Level Agreement subject to the following amendments, additions
or clarifications, as part of an extension of the expiring EFSF
programme and the new ESM Loan Agreement for which a request was
submitted today," Tsipras wrote in the letter, first reported by
the Financial Times newspaper.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the letter
came too late, had not brought any greater clarity and was no
basis for serious negotiations now.
Any talks on a new programme would have to start from
scratch with different conditions, he told a news conference in
Berlin.
The Tsipras letter contained only a single sketchy reference
to labour market reform, which was one of the creditors' demands
to make the Greek economy more competitive.
"The new framework will be legislated in autumn 2015," it
said without saying what measures it would contain. Tsipras'
leftist government wants to restore collective bargaining rights
scrapped under previous bailout-driven reforms, and opposes a
demand to make collective layoffs easier in the private sector.
Tsipras did agree to implement immediately a range of
measures recommended by the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development to ease doing business and open up
closed business sectors.
The letter made no mention of privatisations, which the
Tsipras government halted on taking office and which remain a
bone of contention.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Paul Taylor; editing by
Robin Emmott and Philippa Fletcher)