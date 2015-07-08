BRUSSELS, July 8 Greece submitted a formal request on Wednesday for a three-year loan from the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund but did not specify in its letter the volume of financing sought, a euro zone source who has seen the document said.

The source said it was premature to say how much Athens would need to borrow from its euro zone partners since that depended on the assessment of its worsening economic outlook and public finances to be conducted by creditor institutions. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)