BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q1 loss narrows to 145,537 dinars
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 8 Greece submitted a formal request on Wednesday for a three-year loan from the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund but did not specify in its letter the volume of financing sought, a euro zone source who has seen the document said.
The source said it was premature to say how much Athens would need to borrow from its euro zone partners since that depended on the assessment of its worsening economic outlook and public finances to be conducted by creditor institutions. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
DUBAI, May 11 United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.