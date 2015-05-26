(Repeats with no changes to text)
ATHENS May 26 Greece's finance ministry said on
Tuesday that it was no longer discussing with its European Union
and International Monetary Fund creditors a banking transactions
tax and a levy on ATM withdrawals, just hours after the finance
minister had said such a proposal was on the table.
The reason for the contradictory statements was not
immediately clear. The ministry said that it disagreed with the
measure because it failed to sufficiently discourage use of cash
rather than credit for transactions.
"The proposal ... was withdrawn from the negotiations after
the ministry's reaction," the finance ministry said in a
statement.
Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told
reporters a fee on withdrawals from automated teller machines
was being discussed, as an incentive to use web banking and
credit cards, although he said no decision had been made. He
categorically ruled out any tax on bank deposits.
He also said Athens is in talks with Swiss authorities on a
plan to offer taxpayers with deposits abroad the chance to
voluntarily declare them, pay taxes and avoid stiffer sanctions.
Under the so-called voluntary disclosure agreement, Greeks
with previously unreported income in Swiss banks would be able
to disclose it by paying a potential tax of 15 percent.
"At a very low tax rate, say 5 percent, there is a moral
issue of legalising tax evasion. At a high rate of say 30
percent, there is a risk that these deposits may flee to the
Caymann islands or to other tax havens," Varoufakis said.
He said Swiss authorities might not agree to a deal with a
high tax rate if they think the money would flee its banks.
Deliberations are continuing.
"We studied the tax rates of other countries, Italy's for
example, and proposed a rate of 15 percent. It is open for
deliberation, the issue is still open," Varoufakis said.
Greece is not intent on having the money repatriated but
wants to tax it to relieve its cash squeeze. Savers with
undeclared incomes deposited in Greek banks would have the same
chance, but possibly face a higher 30 percent rate, the minister
said.
"We do not believe in the process of repatriation,"
Varoufakis said. "What interests us is to legalise (these
deposits)."
Greeks have sent billions of euros abroad since the debt
crisis exploded in 2010, fearing the country may crash out of
the euro zone. The deposit flight has strained its banks, which
have become dependent on central bank funding for liquidity.
A portion of this money has fled to Swiss banks.
Depositors who have evaded reporting incomes would otherwise
face a 46 percent tax rate and 46 percent in penalties if
caught.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos;
Editing by Larry King)