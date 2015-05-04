BRIEF-Gardner Denver announces pricing of its initial public offering
ATHENS May 4 Greece plans to pay all its financial obligations on time but expects its EU and IMF creditors to unlock fresh aid as soon as possible, the government spokesman said on Monday.
"Liquidity is a pressing issue," government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference."The Greek government is not waiting until the end of May for a liquidity injection. It expects this liquidity to be offered to the Greek economy as soon as possible."
Cash-strapped Athens must repay 750 million euros to the IMF on May 12 amid doubts over whether it can make the payment without fresh aid.
"We intend to pay all our financing obligations on time," Sakellaridis said.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
