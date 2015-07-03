BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, July 3 Greek banks have a "liquidity cushion" of 1 billion euros but funds beyond Monday depend on the European Central Bank, the head of Greece's banking association said on Friday.
Greeks banks were shuttered on Monday for a week after the collapse of negotiations on a new aid deal to keep the country afloat, triggered by a government decision to call a referendum on the bailout terms.
"Liquidity is assured until Monday, thereafter it will depend on the ECB decision," Louka Katseli told reporters. "The liquidity cushion we have is about 1 billion." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.