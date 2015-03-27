ATHENS, March 27 Greece's government has included measures to boost state revenues by 3 billion euros this year as part of a list of reforms it is sending European creditors in the hope of unlocking aid, a government official said on Friday.

The official said Athens's EU and IMF creditors, known as the Brussels group, will start discussing the list of Athens's proposed reforms on Saturday.

"The actions proposed through the reforms list foresee revenues of 3 billion euros for 2015 which will under no circumstances will come from wage or pension cuts," the official said. "The list does not include recessionary measures."

The list estimates a primary budget surplus of 1.5 pct for 2015 - below the 3 percent target included in the country's existing EU/IMF bailout - and growth of 1.4 percent, the official said.