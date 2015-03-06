* Athens pays first instalment of 310 mln euros to IMF
* Greek central bank chief says Greek banks are solvent
* Government sends updated reforms list to lenders
(Adds details of reforms)
By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, March 6 Greece repaid on Friday the
first 310 million-euro instalment of a loan from the
International Monetary Fund that falls due this month, as it
scrambles to cover its funding needs.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's newly elected government
must pay a total of 1.5 billion euros to the IMF this month, but
it is rapidly depleting its cash.
The payments fall due over two weeks starting on Friday. The
next three instalments are due on March 13, 16 and 20.
"The payment of 310 million euros has been made, with a
Friday value date," a government official told Reuters,
requesting anonymity.
The Tsipras government has said it will make the payments,
but uncertainty has been growing over Greece's cash position. It
faces a decline in tax revenues, while aid from EU/IMF lenders
remains on hold until Athens completes promised reforms.
Athens sent an updated list of reforms to Brussels on
Friday, before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Monday, a Greek government official said. The list expanded on
an earlier set of proposals, he said.
The reforms include measures to fight tax evasion and red
tape and facilitate repayment of tax and pension fund arrears
owed by millions of Greeks, the official said. It also proposes
a "fiscal council" to generate savings for the state.
In the letter to the Eurogroup, Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis says Athens aims to save 200 million euros by cuts in
public-sector spending, offseting an estimated 200 million-euro
cost to tackle what it calls the country's "humanitarian
crisis."
It also aims to collect 500 million euros in extra revenues
annually from new gaming licences and taxing online gaming
operators.
"The letter says that it is necessary to immediately
commence discussions between Greece and its lenders, in order
for the specific reforms to constitute a first batch of reforms
ahead of the completion of an agreement in April," the official
said.
Athens is running out of options to fund itself despite
striking a deal with the euro zone in February to extend its
EU/IMF bailout by four months.
Greece needs about 4.5 billion euros a month, including a
wage and pension bill of 1.5 billion euros. It is not due to
receive any financial aid until it completes a review by lenders
of final reforms required under its bailout.
Greece's central bank chief, Yannis Stournaras, said after
talks with Tsipras on Friday that Greek banks were sufficiently
capitalised and faced no problem with deposit
outflows.
"There is full support for Greek banks (from the ECB), there
is absolutely no danger," he said after the meeting. But he
added Monday's euro zone meeting had to be "successful".
The ECB will resume normal lending to Greek banks only when
it sees Athens is complying with its bailout programme and is on
track to receive a favourable review, ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Thursday.
Athens has begun tapping cash held by pension funds and
other entities to avoid running out of funds as early as this
month. Various short-term options it has suggested to overcome
the cash crunch have been blocked by euro zone lenders.
Tsipras's Syriza party was elected on Jan. 25 on a promise
to end the belt-tightening that came with the EU/IMF bailouts.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Larry King)