LONDON, July 24 The Luxembourg stock exchange lifted trading suspensions on the bonds of 25 Greek entities on Friday, including the Greek government and its major banks, it announced on its website.

It said the request to resume trading had come from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

Trading was halted last month at the request of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC).

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)